Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Peet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Peet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. Peet Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Gerald D. Peet, 78, of 3543 Fordsbrook Road, passed away at home on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020). He was born June 23, 1941 in Buffalo, the son of the late Leo F. and Mary Kathryn "Kay" (Puffinburger) Peet. On Feb. 9, 1973 in Belmont he married Margaret L. "Peg" Gordon, who survives.

"Jerry" was raised in Wellsville, and was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School; where he excelled in track and football. He was an alumni of Paul Smith College. He was first employed by Leo Peet Contracting, and later owned and operated Gerald D. Peet Contractor from 1982 to 2016. Jerry enjoyed, and took great pride in his masonary work, as expressed by his many satisfied customers over the years. He also had great respect for his employees and many of them expressed their appreciation as they stopped to visit with him over the years.

He was a member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495, the Wellsville Lions Club, the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce, the Sons of the American Legion Squardernt 702, and a charter member of the Wellsville Jaycees. He was active with the Wellsville Fishing Derby from its inception and the Lions Club Variety Show for many years.

Surviving in addtion to his wife, Peg are two sons, Jeffrey (Venus Nickerson) Peet of Wellsville, Bradley (Elizabeth Christopher) Peet of North Chili; a step-daughter, Paula (Robert) Wilson of Temple, Texas; a sister, Linda (James) Karns, of Wellsville; a brother, James (Dalaine) Peet, of Wellsville; two sisters-in-law, Elke Peet, and Tracy (Bob) Insley, of Wellsville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews; and his beloved Shih-tuz, Buddy, who died Feb. 12. He was predecased in addition to his parents by a brother, John Peet.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Visiting Nurses Association, especially Mindy Cross and Ginny Hart, his many caring neighbors, and his granddaughter, Jessica Ordiway, and her family,

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Dougherty presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Lions Club Charities, P.O. Box 576, Wellsville, NY 14895; or to the Hart Comfort House.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -