WELLSVILLE - Gerald D. Peet, 78, of 3543 Fordsbrook Road, passed away at home on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020). He was born June 23, 1941 in Buffalo, the son of the late Leo F. and Mary Kathryn "Kay" (Puffinburger) Peet. On Feb. 9, 1973 in Belmont he married Margaret L. "Peg" Gordon, who survives.
"Jerry" was raised in Wellsville, and was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School; where he excelled in track and football. He was an alumni of Paul Smith College. He was first employed by Leo Peet Contracting, and later owned and operated Gerald D. Peet Contractor from 1982 to 2016. Jerry enjoyed, and took great pride in his masonary work, as expressed by his many satisfied customers over the years. He also had great respect for his employees and many of them expressed their appreciation as they stopped to visit with him over the years.
He was a member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495, the Wellsville Lions Club, the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce, the Sons of the American Legion Squardernt 702, and a charter member of the Wellsville Jaycees. He was active with the Wellsville Fishing Derby from its inception and the Lions Club Variety Show for many years.
Surviving in addtion to his wife, Peg are two sons, Jeffrey (Venus Nickerson) Peet of Wellsville, Bradley (Elizabeth Christopher) Peet of North Chili; a step-daughter, Paula (Robert) Wilson of Temple, Texas; a sister, Linda (James) Karns, of Wellsville; a brother, James (Dalaine) Peet, of Wellsville; two sisters-in-law, Elke Peet, and Tracy (Bob) Insley, of Wellsville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews; and his beloved Shih-tuz, Buddy, who died Feb. 12. He was predecased in addition to his parents by a brother, John Peet.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Visiting Nurses Association, especially Mindy Cross and Ginny Hart, his many caring neighbors, and his granddaughter, Jessica Ordiway, and her family,
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Dougherty presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Lions Club Charities, P.O. Box 576, Wellsville, NY 14895; or to the Hart Comfort House.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020