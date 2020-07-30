WELLSVILLE - Ginnie L. Davis, 60, of 3356 Andover Road, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness. She was born July 24, 1960 in Hornell, the daughter of Walter J. and Josephine (Bonham) Davis.
Ginnie was raised in Wellsville and was a 1978 graduate of Wellsville High School. She formerly resided in Long Beach, Calif., Andover, Hornell, Bolivar, and Harrison Valley, Pa.
She started working at the Modern Diner in Wellsville while in high school and at various other times throughout her life. She also was employed at the Iron Kettle Restaurant in East Aurora, and Schoonover's Restaurant in Westfield, Pa. In recent years she owned and operated, Rolling Hills Cafe in Bolivar. Ginnie was a very talented artist.
She is survived by a son, Justin Davis of Wellsville; two brothers, James (Diane) Aldrich of Windsor and Martin Aldrich of Wellsville; two sisters, Roberta Prahler of Lockport, and Jo Anne (Mark Mattison) Fenske of Wellsville; a brother-in-law, James Bundschuh; ten nieces and nephews, Jamie Lynn Prahler, James Aldrich Jr., Jessica Padua, Sara Leatso, Amanda Aldrich Payne, Donald Fenske, Dorothy Fenske, Brian Fenske, Dylan Davis and Tessa Bundschuh; two aunts, Betty (Carl) Neu of Hammondsport and Barbara McFall of Corning; and a special canine companion, Schooner.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by a sister, Julia Davis-Bundschuh; and a niece, Donna Jo Prahler.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital for their wonderful support over the last few days.
A private graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery is being planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
