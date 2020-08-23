WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Gregory Eric Ott, 55, of 3113 A. Wightman Road, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Hart Comfort House following a six month battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1965 in Hornell the son of George W. and Mary Agnes (Brennan) Ott. On June 20, 2015 in Mount Morris he married Jennifer Lynn Ludden who survives.
Greg was a 1983 graduate of Wayland Central School; where he played varsity basketball and baseball. He also played Vince Lombardi Youth Football for several years. He was a New York State Corrections Officer for over 30 years. He began his career at Otisville Correctional Facility and later transferred to Groveland Correctional Facility. Greg took great pride in his career, and was a NYSCOPBA Union Steward for many years.
He was a member of the Franklinville Snowmobile Club, and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and farming. He worked the Votypka Potato Farm in Wayland, and the Kan-B-Done Family Farm in Canaseraga.
Greg was a hard worker and loved by everyone who knew him. His smile would light up the room, and had many close friends, too many to mention.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a step-daughter, Cameron; a step-son, Christian (Rikki) Colon of Wellsville; two step grandchildren; his father and step-mother, George and Kate Ott of Wayland; his mother, Mary Agnes Brennan of Geneseo; five siblings, Sally Thomas of Geneseo, Mike (Martha) Ott of Chula Vista, Calif., Mark (Karen) Ott of Burke, Va., Ellen (Kevin) Wentworth of Allegany, Amy (Dean) DeGraff of Mount Morris; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Ludden; brother-in-law, Michael (Erica Hathaway) Ludden; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces, one great-nephew, and his beloved dog, Otter.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Margaret Hibbard; and his paternal grandparents, George and Joan Ott.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave. in Wellsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
