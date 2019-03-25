Home

Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richburg First Day Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Richburg First Day Baptist Church
Harriet L. Marsh Obituary
RICHBURG - Harriet L. Marsh, 88, of 2635 Rt. 275 passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Highland Park Care Center Wellsville following a lengthy illness.

She was brought into this world by her two grandmothers on August 20, 1930 in the town of Wirt. Harriet was the daughter of Ralph and Marie Hosmer Sharp. She married Wayne Marsh on January 29, 1955 in Richburg. Mr. Marsh survives.

Harriet was a graduate of the Richburg Central School Class of 1949. She had been employed by Fibercel Co. of Portville, Acme Electric Co. of Cuba, the Olean Camera Center, and did private home health care. She was a member of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church, she was an AWANA teacher and volunteered in the church nursery, and served on the fellowship committee.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Matthew (Robin) Marsh of Allentown, Ellen (Douglas) Scott of Friendship, Cindy (Lee) Yates of Obi, and Wade (Charlotte) Marsh of Belfast; 10 grandchildren; 15 greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Joan Cox of Avon Park, Fla. and Carolyn (Jack) Osgood of Bolivar; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Marsh, on June 9, 1994; one brother, Art Sharp on June 1, 1980; and one sister, Marian Sharp.

Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Richburg First Day Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Pastor Larry Allen will officiate. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery Bolivar.

Memorials may be made to Richburg First Day Baptist Church, PO Box 242, Richburg, NY 14774; or Richburg Colonial Library, Box 1, Richburg, NY 14774.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
