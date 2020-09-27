1/1
Helen Elizabeth Dean Schneble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Elizabeth Dean Schneble passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Helen was born on Dec. 24, 1935 in Wellsville, N.Y. where she grew up and met her husband, Elmer Johnson Schneble (Jack). Helen was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her children, Anne Egan (Douglas), Dean (Phyllis), John (Elizabeth) and loving grandchildren Hannah, Connor, Olivia, Sam, Finn, Jack, Alexandra and Caroline.

Helen lived a full life, she and Jack lived and raised their family in many locations across the United States throughout Jack's Army career. She had a passion for helping others, volunteering throughout her life with numerous organizations. She was a devout Catholic, attended mass regularly and served as an eucharistic minister. Helen enjoyed traveling with friends and family, attending Super Bowls with her siblings and loved her large family. She will be missed by her family, countless friends, nieces and nephew's.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2399 Holder Road, Mims, Fla., followed by internment at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1 North, Mims, Fla. 32754.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved