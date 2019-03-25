|
WELLSVILLE - Helen P. Coy, 69, of Scott Avenue passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
She was born on December 10, 1949 in Wellsville to Clarence and Helen P. Haskins Armstrong. On February 16, 1965 in Chesterfield, SC she married the love of her life, Arnold C. Coy, who predeceased her on March 11, 2013.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Wellsville who attended Wellsville Central Schools. She dedicated her life to being a stay at home mom and caregiver to her husband, her in laws, and anyone who needed her. She took great pride in her family, her home, and garden. She loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, and berry picking. Helen enjoyed playing bingo, Yahtzee, scrabble, ironing, baking, and spring cleaning. She loved family get-togethers and holidays were especially her favorite time of the year.
Survivors include a son, Matthew [Consuelo] Coy of Wellsville; three daughters, Caroline [Jim] Hubbard, Billie [Michael] Howell and Angela [William] Cunningham, all of Wellsville; also close to her heart, Dawn Schoenthal of West Virginia; 10 loving grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister; two brothers; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and several brothers and sisters.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville from 12 noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. with Reverend Gene Miller presiding and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY. 14620. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019