SAGLE, Idaho - Howard J. Bigelow, 73, passed away on Friday, January 31, at his home in Sagle, ID.
Howard was born in Meadville, PA on July 26, 1946 to Floyd and Ethel (Goodard) Bush. He was adopted and raised by Dewey and Myrtle Bigelow in Belfast, NY. He graduated in 1964 from Belfast Central School.
Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was an aviation electrician. He was a Vietnam-era veteran. His first deployment was on the U.S.S. Independence. Followed by assignments to several duty stations overseas and the Caribbean. In 1968 he transferred to the TAR program and was stationed stateside in Niagara Falls, NY, Jacksonville, FL, Detroit, MI, and Pt. Mugu, CA. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer in May of 1987 after 22 years of service.
After his military retirement, he and his family move to Sagle, ID. He was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 14 years, retiring in 2006. He spent the majority of his retirement volunteering with the VFW and other veteran organization, taking on various roles.
He was an avid bowler, loved riding his Harley-Davidson, enjoyed the abundant wildlife around his property, working in his orchard, making apple cider in the Fall and Jerky for his family for the holidays.
In 1969, Howard married Joan Thorwart in Wellsville, NY.
Howard is survived by his wife of 50 year; a son, Ian (Anne) Bigelow of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter, Kelly (Singe) Graham of Issaquah, WA; a grandson, Shawn Bigelow and step-granddaughter, Serena Varela. He is also survived by his two sisters, Lilian Covington and Paulene Race; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both his adoptive and biological parents; siblings Vern, Chuck, Sandra, George, and Carol; and stepsister Mary.
The family would like to thank Bonner County Hospice for their exceptional care and comfort during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020