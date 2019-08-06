|
|
WELLSVILLE - Howard W. "Bill" Schrlau Sr., 70, of 238 East State St., died unexpectedly on Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1949 in Buffalo, the son of the late Clifford and Louise (Ost) Schrlau. On March 19, 1967 in Wellsville he married the former Kathryn Osgood, who survives.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Scio Central School. He was first employed at the Outdoor Store in Wellsville, Lamaccia Ford in Hornell, and for the past 37 years, for Fred Robert Auto Parts in Wellsville. He continued at Fred Roberts into his retirement, until his death. He was a life member of the Genesee Hose Company #5. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of life, and faith in God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Howard W. "Billy" (Wendy) Schrlau of Southington, Conn., Diane (William) Schrlau-Weller of Wellsville, and Michael (Angel) Schrlau of Wellsville; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Caitlin) Schrlau, Nicholas, Skyler, Jacob, Liam, Cody, and Lia Schrlau; four sisters, Onalee (Tom) Weaver of Bradford, Pa., Mary Barrett of Rochester, Sandy (John Crawford) Sherwood of Wellsville, and Sherri (Tim Niccloy) Schrlau of Leroy; one brother, Edward (Anna Riley) Schrlau of Cuba; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3469 Andover Road, in Wellsville, with Rev. Robin George presiding. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019