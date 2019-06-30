|
|
WELLSVILLE - Irene L. Shine, 96, formerly of 122 Dyke St., passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Highland Park Healthcare Center. She was born Jan. 30, 1923 in Buffalo the daughter of the late James and Irene (Dower) Lynch. On Oct. 21, 1950 in Andover she married Walter B. Shine, who predeceased her on June 2, 2005.
Irene was a 1940 graduate of Andover Central School and the Buffalo Business School. She was employed for 22 years at Air Preheater in Wellsville, retiring in 1981. Irene was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Monroe of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Jarod Evans, Alex (Kelly) Coustenis, Briana Tronetti, and Nicole (Keith) Sauve; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa Coustenis, Jason Tronetti, Olivia Tronetti, Kruz Coustenis and Logan Sauve; a son-in-law, Steve Coustenis; a sister-in-law, Gert O'Brien; several nieces and nephews; and all the amazing care givers at Highland Park Healthcare Center.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband, by an infant son, Patrick; a daughter, Mary Ann Coustenis; and her siblings, Don, John, Ruth and Tommy.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday July 3, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11:15 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception School or the SPCA Serving Allegany County. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on June 30, 2019