WELLSVILLE – J. Thomas "Tom" Fuoco, 57, with his family at his side, went home to Heaven on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020.)
Mr. Fuoco was born on Jan. 6, 1963 in Syracuse to Felice and JoeAnna (Milbyer) Fuoco. He was a 1980 graduate of Nottingham High School in Syracuse. He attended Houghton College, received his MBA from Eastern University and attended Rutgers University where he received his Juris Doctorate. On Aug. 25, 1990 Tom married the love of his life, Ceceila K. Kibble, who survives.
Tom's entire career was devoted to law and he was most recently employed by Allegany County, serving as an Assistant District Attorney for seven years.
Along with his wife of 29 years and his parents, Tom is survived by his sons Anthony (Stephanie Moline) Fuoco and Tyler Fuoco, both of Wellsville; a brother, Joseph Fuoco of Boston, Mass.; sisters, Teresa Ray of Delray, Fla., and Lynell (Tim) Cooley of Raleigh, N.C.; his mother-in-law, Anna J. Kibble of Smethport, Pa.; a brother-in-law, David (Susan) Kibble of Smethport, Pa.; and sisters-in-law, Colette (Brian) Henry of Smethport and Celeste (Rudy) Jaimes of Tipton, Mich.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also surviving Tom is his band of brothers known as "FFL" or Friends for Life: Sean Flynn of Boston, Mass., Ron Mita of Los Angeles, Calif., David DeSalvia of Syracuse, Christopher Weiss, also of Syracuse, Robert E. Long, Jr. of Portland, Ore., Luke Cico of Nashua, N.H., and Peter Macero of Boston, Mass. These men forged a special relationship in high school and have maintained it with daily group texts, numerous phone conversations, and several annual gatherings. Their devotion to one another has been phenomenal and Tom was ever grateful for this amazing group of men.
Tom was an ardent follower of Jesus Christ. Everything he did was about bringing glory to the Lord whom he loved. Tom demonstrated this frequently by selflessly giving a listening ear or a helping hand. He was known for putting others ahead of himself, without regard to their station in life. Beneath his quiet demeanor, Tom had a fighting spirit that helped him through many health challenges as well as allowing him to serve so well in his profession.
Tom was a wonderful husband and father, devoted to providing a loving and nurturing home for his family. His sons admired Tom's strength of character from which he taught them a way of life that includes caring for others and striving for excellence themselves.
Visitation will be held on Thursday (Feb. 27) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will be held on Friday (Feb. 28) at 11 a.m. at the Gospel Fellowship Church in Belmont with Pastor Dan Kenyon, of Wellsville Bible Church where Tom attended, and Pastor Marc Chamberlain, a family friend, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Smethport, Pa. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, the Fuoco family asks that you give the gift of life by signing up to be an organ donor. It is with deep gratitude that the Fuoco's remember that more than a decade ago, someone else donated his heart to Tom, which in turn gave Tom's family 12 unanticipated and blessed years with him.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020