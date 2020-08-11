1/1
James E. Euken
BELMONT, N.Y. - James Edward Euken, 74, of Belmont, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his home following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.

Memorials may be made to the Pioneer Oil and Gas Museum of Bolivar, the Belmont Library and Historical Society, the Belmont Fire Department, Amity Rescue Squad, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
