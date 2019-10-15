|
|
BELMONT, N.Y. - James F. Feldbauer, 89, formerly of 7 Martin St., passed away on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center with family at his side. He was born Jan. 11, 1930 in Angelica, the son of the late Harry and Viola (Graham) Feldbauer.
On Oct. 13, 1951 in Angelica he married Josephine Maureen Sullivan who predeceased him on June 18, 1969 and on July 25, 1970 in Belmont he married Carolyn Mae Murray, who predeceased him on Feb. 8, 2010.
Jim graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College in June of 1952, and from St. Bonaventure University with a MSED Degree in 1961. He taught industrial arts in Bolivar from 1952 to 1959. He was the Superintendent of Schools in Woodhull from 1959 to 1962; Bradford, N.Y. from 1962 to 1963 and Belmont Central from 1963 to 1985. Jim's "second career" was Director of Physical Plant at Alfred University from 1988 to 1993.
Jim was also the former Director of the Bolivar Swimming Pool and Summer Recreation Program. He was a member of the E.P.T. a fraternity at Buffalo State, the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, the Belmont Rotary Club and the Village of Belmont and Town of Amity GOP Club. His father, Harry, was a blacksmith on the Shawmut Railroad. Jim had a true passion for the history of the Pittsburgh Shawmut & Northern and was an active member in the historical group. He and his brother, Bob, enjoyed helping to restore the engine, car and caboose that are displayed at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Jim spent the last few years traveling to spend time with his children and the last two years he enjoyed his stay at Manor Hills, in Wellsville, N.Y.
Jim is survived by his children, Michael Feldbauer (Greg Shelley) of Belmont, Mark (Lorie) Feldbauer of Phoenix, Ariz., Martin "Tiger" (Mary) Feldbauer of Ulysses, Pa., Mary Jo (Jim) McNinch of Belmont, Kate Handy (John Nicholas) of Ithaca and Jim (Stephanie) Feldbauer of Stamford; a brother, Harry (Skip) Feldbauer of Salamanca; as well as his grandchildren, Brandon, Casey (Brandon Kulp), Kimmy, Loran, Matthew, Olivia and Grace; two great-grandsons, Kache and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Matthew John Feldbauer; two brothers, Bob (Doris) Feldbauer and Jerome Feldbauer; and a sister, Frances (Lester) Hurd.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m., and on Friday, Oct. 18 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m., in Holy Family Church in Belmont. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Friendship.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the F. M. Strait Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Genesee Valley Central School; or to the William F. Farnsworth Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the The Allegany County Area Foundation.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019