ANDOVER - James F. Smith, born October 12, 1929 to Donald and Kathryn (McCormick) Smith in Andover, NY, died March 15, 2020 surrounded by his family, in the house he loved.
He never found a view or a place in the world that he liked so much as what he had right at home. A quiet man, Jim was reserved in nature, but a keen observer who appreciated the ironic side of life. He would often surprise and delight with his dry wit.
Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Glover), of 69 years; seven children, Mary (Barry) Wolf of Endicott, NY; James (Darlene) Smith of Wellsville, NY, Linda (Ed Hedrick) Smith of Washington, NC, Teresa (Bryan Kirk) Smith of Las Vegas, NV, Marcella Smith of Shelburne, VT, Jeff (Kim) Smith of Wellsville, NY and Monica Smith of Olean, NY; fifteen grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and one sister, Lucille Hart of Wellsville, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Robert, Joe, Marty and Edward; and two sisters, Marcella Schena and Sara (Sally) Lehman.
Jim graduated from Andover High School in 1947 and worked for the Andover China Company and National Fuel until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. He and Evelyn were married on September 8, 1951. Stationed in England, Jim and Evelyn welcomed Mary and Jimmy to the family. On his honorable discharge in 1954, they moved back to Andover, renting a house from Mrs. Early on Main Street for $30 a month. He then enrolled at Alfred College of Ceramics where he studied engineering. From there, he began a 35 year career with Air Preheater in Wellsville, NY.
In 1958, with more children arriving, it was time for bigger housing. Jim, with help and support from Bob (Moose) Baker, began construction of the house where Jim and Evelyn resided for the rest of his life. It is as strong and solid today as it was on completion in 1959.
Jim was involved in various community activities, including the construction of the Andover Little League facility, service in many forms to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, development of a 4H Club for area youth, and the promotion of nature conservancy at every opportunity.
A stalwart supporter of his family, he provided guidance by example. He set the bar for us to follow and we, his children, will do the best we can to live up to his standard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover, NY. On-line condolences may be offered at baker-swan.com.
There will be no visitation or service due to the current pandemic. Private military honors will be held at his home. The family would welcome donations to The National Audubon Society at Audubon.org or to The Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020