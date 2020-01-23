|
|
Jane Macler, 78, of Zionsville, IN, passed peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Jane was born on May 1, 1941 in Cuba, N.Y. to the late Ralph and Dora Jones. She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Jones.
Jane was educated at Friendship Central School in Friendship, N.Y.
Jane was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. Jane was a homemaker, bird enthusiast, avid teddy bear collector, wandering traveler, lover of nature, animals, and chocolate. She could also be found watching Animal Planet. She surely was sweet, genuinely kind, easily pleased and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving to cherish her memory are loving family: sister, Betsy Sawyer; daughters, Lynne Cousins and Carrie Macler; son, Henry (Denise) Macler; grandsons, Bryce Cousins, Cody Macler, Maxwell Macler; granddaughters, Breanne Cousins, Janelle Macler, Kara Macler; niece, Samantha Sawyer; and her beloved cat, Layla.
No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local animal shelter or rescue of your choosing.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020