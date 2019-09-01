Home

Jean Dunham Obituary
PONCA CITY, Okla. - Jean Dunham, formerly of Andover, passed away Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019).

Mrs. Dunham was born on Sept. 22, 1929 in Salem, Ohio to Estes and Anna (Theetge) Stevens. She was a 1947 graduate of Andover Central School. In October 1950 in Ithaca she married William B. Dunham, who predeceased her on March 26, 2002.

Jean worked in retail as a salesperson for Davies Department Store in Wellsville for many years. She later worked for Alfred State College Bookstore for a number of years.

Jean is survived by three children, Deborah Darst of Jeffersonville, Ind., Steven Dunham of Ponca City, Okla. and Kelly O'Rourke of Beaver Dams; four grandchildren, Robert (Debra) Darst, Jason (Krista) Darst, Kristyn O'Rourke and Brandon O'Rourke; two great grandchildren; and one niece.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marian Holt.

Jean enjoyed bowling and golfing. She loved to travel with her husband and friends.

There will be no prior visitation. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family in Valley Brook Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 726, Andover, NY 14806, Andover Free Library, PO Box 745, Andover, NY 14806 or Hospice of Northern Oklahoma, 445 Fairview Ave., Ponce City, OK 74601.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019
