ANDOVER - Jeanette Phyllis Horan, 86, passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center surrounded by family.
Mrs. Horan was born on June 8, 1933 in Schenectady to Charles Francis and Ora Belle (Wood) Ball. She was a 1951 graduate of Lockport High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from SUNY Buffalo State College. She earned her Elementary Education Certification from SUNY Geneseo and St. Bonaventure University. On Oct. 29, 1960, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, she married Francis Henry Horan, who predeceased her on Feb. 27, 2007.
Jeanette taught Home Economics and second grade at Andover Central School for many years with a 10 year interval in the middle to raise her growing family.
Jeanette is survived by five children, Sandra Marie (James) Sparatta of Flemington, N.J., Timothy Paul (Erin) Horan of Fairport, Douglas Francis (Gina) Horan of Hemlock, Donald Joseph (Sherry) Horan of Wellsville and Linda Jeanette (Tony) Hilliard of Andover; 15 grandchildren, Candace Sparatta, Chad Sparatta, Alyssa (Ian) Stone, Shannon Horan, Braden Horan, Andrew Horan, Haley Horan, Zachary (Brook) Horan, Devin Horan, Trevor (Teagan) Horan, Brittney Horan, Brianna Horan, Katlyn Adams, Dale "Buddy" Adams and Nathan Adams; one great granddaughter, Lassyn Stone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband Franny Horan of 47 years, she was predeceased by five siblings, Charles Ball, Grace Seeloff, Mildred Stroyan, Dorothy Wall and William Ball; and one son-in-law, Dale Adams.
Jeanette relished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. With a swing, swimming pool and sandbox, she had all the attractions any grandparent needed to entertain her grandchildren. Her kids and grandkids were her hobby and there wasn't anything she wasn't willing to do for them. For years she was a Girl Scout Leader and helped rebuild Zoar Valley Girl's Scout Camp.
Jeanette loved sewing, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed hosting the big family get togethers, especially around the holidays. She was famous for her Christmas sugar cookies and she passed on her love of sewing to her family. For her daughter Linda's wedding, she sewed the entire wedding party dresses and custom made the wedding dress as a composite from several designs.
Jeanette was very civic minded where she served as Andover Golden Ager's President for many years and served as secretary of the NYS Teacher's Association. She was active in the Andover Fourth of July Parade and assembled many floats from inside her garage. Her and Franny were huge Buffalo Bills fans and loved their many travel vacations they took together. She was a long time member of the Andover United Methodist Church before it closed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral serviced will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Andover Presbyterian Church with Rev. Christian Mattison officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Jeanette's name may be made to Andover Free Library, PO Box 745, Andover, NY 14806.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020