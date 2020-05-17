|
ANGELICA - Jeannette M. Graham, 93, formerly of Brooklyn Street, passed away on Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Absolut Nursing Home in Houghton.
Born in Hinsdale, N.Y. on June 3, 1926, she was the daughter of Raymond B. and Evelyn M. (Fairfield) Mott. She was a graduate of the former Wilsonian School in Angelica, and the Continental School of Beauty in Olean. On Dec. 7, 1946 she married Robert E. Graham, and was predeceased by him on Oct. 13, 1996. She was the co-owner of "The Hairdressers" in Wellsville, and retired from the business in 1990. She was a long time active member of the First Baptist Church in Angelica, where she served as an Organist, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Director.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert; a sister, Arlene Preston; and two brothers, Andy Mott, and Neil Mott.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Michael) Spath of Angelica; her son, Robert (Ellen) Graham II of Rochester; her sister, Shirley Elyard of Alaska; her brother, Eugene Mott of Pavillion; her grandsons, Christopher (Pam) Spath of Farmington, Bryan (Karey) Spath of Henrietta; four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Service will be on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Angelica, with Pastor David Ford officiating. Burial will be at the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV. Funeral arrangements are with the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Angelica, 10 Park Circle, Angelica N.Y. 14709; Angelica Fire/Ambulance Squad, PO Box 154, Angelica, N.Y. 14709; or the Angelica Free Library, PO Box 660, Angelica, N.Y. 14709.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 17, 2020