ALFRED STATION - Jeffrey L. Stephens, 69, of 4868 State Route 21, passed away peacefully on Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Long Island, N.Y., June 12, 1950, the son of Conner L. and Lyla (Mullen) Stephens, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Andover Central School. He had attended Fredonia State College, and later graduated from Alfred University. Jeff was retired from ACES at Alfred State College, where he had been the vendor manager. He was a member of the Almond Union of Churches, where he participated in the choir, and several committees, and he also sang with the Barbershop singers. Jeff loved the New York Yankees, and the Buffalo Bills, and collecting many different guns.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Diane L. Stephens; and a brother, Timothy H. Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Croston Stephens whom he married Aug. 24, 1979; his daughter, Sheri Stephens of Alfred Station; his two sisters, Susan (Steven) Stephens Spangler of Myakka City, Fla., and Nancy (Rob) Stephens McCabe of Scottsville, N.Y; brothers-in-law, Richard (Patricia) Croston of Andover, and Gene Croston of Wichita Falls, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
The family will be present noon-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Almond Union Of Churches, where a Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m., with Pastor Michelle Ormsby-Serra, and Pastor Charles Emerson officiating.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019