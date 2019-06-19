Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
(585) 268-7311
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Crouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer R. Crouch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer R. Crouch Obituary
BELMONT, N.Y. - Jennifer R. Crouch, 49, of 1 Maple St., passed away on Sunday (June 16, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, following a courageous battle with Lupus, and more recently, PAH. She was born Jan. 16, 1970 in Hornell, the daughter of Richard J. and Kathleen (Horton) Rulison Jr. On May 23, 1998 in Belmont, she married Kevin L. Crouch, who survives.

Jennifer was raised in Belmont and was a 1988 graduate of Belmont High School. In 1994 she received an AAS Degree from Alfred State College. She was employed as a waitress for many years at C & R Cafe in Belmont, Boomers in Scio, Coops Restaurant in Belmont, and Black Eyed Susan in Angelica.

She was a member of the Belmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 808. She was an avid Buffalo Sabres fan, and enjoyed bowling at the Community Lanes in Belmont. She loved her cats, reading, and communicating with her friends on Facebook.

She is survived in addition to her husband, by her mother, Kathleen Rulison of Belmont; a sister, Valerie (Charley) Bessette of Bolivar; her father- and mother-in-law, Raymond and Rita Crouch of Caneadea; a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Frank) Robinson Jr. of Germantown, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Benjamin (Morgan) Crouch of Boston, Mass.; two nieces, Skylar Pratt and Sam DuPree; a nephew, Chandler Pratt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Richard J. Rulison Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Frank and Thelma Horton; and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Vera Rulison Sr.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. The funeral will be Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home with Rev. Marilyn Hale presiding. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.

Please consider memorial donations to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 808 in Belmont or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, suite 200, Washington DC 20037.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now