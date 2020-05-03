|
WELLSVILLE - Jerome Joseph Hart, 55, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Hart Comfort House following a hard fought three year battle with stage IV colon cancer.
He was born Feb. 9, 1965 in Wellsville, the son of the late Gerald Charles and Mary Ellen (Connor) Hart. On Sept. 24, 1988 in Wellsville he married Nancy Anderson, who survives.
Jerome was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and a 1983 graduate of Wellsville High School. He graduated from Niagara University in May of 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology. He was a member of the New York National Guard, 442nd Aviation Black Heart Unit. He also served nine years in the United States Army Reserve, 98th Division, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a part-time dispatcher for the Wellsville Police Department prior to entering the New York State Police in 1988, where he retired as a BCI Investigator in 2009. His previous assignments were in "B" Troop, SP Gouveneur; "A" Troop, SP Falconer, SP Wellsville, and SP Amity. Jerome was involved from an early age in the operations of Hart Memorials. He became the owner in 2004 and continued to operate the business until his death. In addition, he co-owned "From The Hart" an Irish Imports and Gifts business in downtown Wellsville.
Jerome was a member, usher, and grounds chairman, of the Immaculate Conception Parish. He served on the Immaculate Conception School Board, taught Physical Education and Health at ICS in the spring of 1992, and was a recess monitor for 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 919, and the Olean Assembly 721, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of the Emerald Hook & Ladder Company #3, for 35 years. He served as Fire Chief of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department from 2005 to 2007, and President of the Wellsville Fire Board. He was a Life Member of the Volunteer Firemen's Association of Allegany County and the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen.
He was also a member of the Morrison Hayes Post 702, American Legion; Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 702; American Legion Riders; Frank B. Church Post 2530, VFW; Allegany County Voiture 1006, 40/8; charter member and past president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495; Wellsville Moose Lodge 601; social member of the Greenwood American Legion Post 1425; member and past chairman of the Allegany County American Red Cross Board, life member of the Wellsville Rod & Gun Club, member of the Oswayo Valley, Andover, Whitesville, and Genesee Rod & Gun Clubs; the HM Hunting Club, St. Mary's Cemetery Association (Kinney, Pa.); Sacred Heart Cemetery Board, member and Past President of the Wellsville Rotary Club; American Association of State Troopers; and the Allegany Mountains Chapter of Former New York State Troopers.
Jerome was a beef farmer from 1991 to 2012. He was a strong supporter of the Hart Comfort House, and many other charities. He loved hunting, fishing, the great outdoors, a good pig roast, time spent with family and friends, a hearty laugh, and a good joke.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Jerome is survived by a son, Jerome J. Hart II; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hart; five sisters, Ellen (Bob) Wartella, Oneida, NY, Kathleen (Pat) Godfrey, Lake Ridge, Va., Nora (Craig) Burdick and Gabrielle (Rich) Ewell of Wellsville; Margaret (Mark) Reuter, Denver, CO,; and four brothers, Thomas (Cindy) Hart of Pittsburgh, Pa., Colin Hart of Fredonia, NY; Jonathan (Dawn) Hart of Grand Island, NY; and Joseph (Christy) Hart of Wellsville; a sister and brother-in-law, Denise and John Richardson of Boalsburg, PA; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marjorie Anderson.
The New York State Police and the Emerald Hook & Ladder Company #3 will pay tribute to Jerome as they lead the funeral procession along Main Street in Wellsville on Saturday, May 9, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. A private graveside service with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A time of visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House, the Immaculate Conception School, or the Emerald Hook and Ladder Company #3.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 3, 2020