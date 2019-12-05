|
BELMONT - Joan E. Watson, 88, went to be with the Lord, at the home of her son, Dean on December 4, 2019, of congestive heart failure.
She was born September 8, 1931 in Erie, PA the daughter of the late Richard J. and Marian A. (Knipper) Heuer She was raised in Wellsville and was a 1948 graduate from Wellsville High School. On February 24, 1951 in Belmont she married Raymond K. Watson who predeceased her on June 7, 2003. Joan worked at many businesses, including Gunlocke Upholstery in Almond and retired from the Allegany County Office for the Aging.
Joan attended the Belmont First Baptist Church, and she loved music and dancing. She was a member of Sunshine Club in Scio, and the Belmont Growing Stronger. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and baking. She was a feisty and beautiful women with a sweet disposition, and was kind to everyone she met.
She is survived by four daughters, Laura (Spencer) Conklin of Bath, Kathy (Russ VanNostrand) Hooker of Arkport, Sharon (Martin) Woodard of Canisteo, Diane Burdick of Hornell, two sons, Dean (Carrie) Watson of Belmont, and Dale (Tiersa) Watson of Wellsville, a brother, Russell Heuer of Haslet, Texas, 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in addition to parents and husband by a son, Donald, a sister Marian Hankins; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a special friend, Max Knapp.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 17 Schuyler Street in Belmont. The funeral will follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to Home Care & Hospice or the Belmont First Baptist Church. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019