WELLSVILLE - Joanne Gifford Allen, 84, of Rauber Street passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 11, 1935 in Clifton Springs to the late John Williamson and Ina Blanche [Peck] Gifford.
Joanne was raised in Phelps and was a 1953 graduate of Phelps Central School. In June of 1955 she graduated from SUNY Agriculture and Technical College at Alfred with an Associates Degree. In 2000 she earned a Baccalaureate Degree from Empire State College in Community Health. She was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Wellsville Central School District for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Joanne was a census taker for the U.S. Census Bureau for 10 years until the Spring of 2018. She was an active woman who was a member of many organizations including the Wellsville First United Methodist Church, Allegany County Democratic Committee, Alfred State Alumni Association, Allegany County Art Association and the Allegany County Historical Society.
She is survived by her four sons, Curtis R. [Diane] Allen of Andover, Thomas J. [Teresa] Allen of Marietta, Ohio, Douglas G. [Renee] Allen of Rochester and David W. Allen of Cedar Park, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice G. [Robert] Dowd of Rochester and Rebecca G. [Alan] Bennett of Montrose, Pa.; a brother, John C. "Jack" [Jo] Gifford of Phelps, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be invited to a memorial service to be held at a later date at the Wellsville First United Methodist Church. Burial will be held in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps. Please consider memorial donations to the .To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 19, 2020