WELLSVILLE - Joanne Daily Horton returned to Our Heavenly Father on June 1, 2019.
Joanne was born to Seward and Gertrude Daily of Genesee, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1937 as the second oldest of four children. Her parents have preceded her in death. Joanne was the loving wife of Roger Baker Horton and the beloved mother of Matthew, Mark, and Mitchell. Mark preceded his mother in death. She is survived by Roger, who continues to reside at their longtime home in Stannards, New York. Matthew resides in Round Rock, Texas, and Mitchell resides in Brunswick, Ohio. She is also survived by her brothers: Russell Daily of Bush, LA; Donald Daily of Alexandria, VA; and Alan Daily of Darlington, PA.
Joanne enjoyed travel and the company of good friends. She and her family traveled extensively while her children were young, towing a camper about the country every summer. Over time, her family became widely dispersed about the country, and she enjoyed nothing more than having family visit at holidays other occasions.
She was fond of meeting with friends on a regular basis to play bridge throughout her adult life. In more recent years, Joanne was active with the Monday Morning Club while supporting activities and projects for the Wellsville Library. She also found fellowship with the Red Hat Society, enjoying the organization's lively atmosphere, and she was also a member of the Wellsville United Methodist Church.
She picked up sewing at an early age and turned it into a long term commercial hobby, making clothes and alterations for her satisfied customers for many years. Always eager to learn new things, she expanded her enterprise to custom embroidery after tackling the intricacies of the complex machines and the skills required to operate them. In that portion of her business, she supported many local civic organizations and sports teams, relishing the special challenges.
Those special challenges of the sewing and embroidery business were the inspiration that yielded a friend, Darlene Smith, whom she considered a daughter. Joanne and Darlene shared countless hours bonding while sharing their know-how and passion for the craft.
In a more traditional employment role, Joanne worked for 20 years in the admissions office for Alfred University where she worked as a secretary preparing application packages and managing the office.
A memorial will be held at in the future at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Joanne's family suggests that donations be made to the Salvation Army. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on June 4, 2019