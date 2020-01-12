|
ALMOND - John A. Thompson, 54, of 5 Maple Ridge, Almond, NY, died Tuesday evening (January 7, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, as a result of injuries sustained in a one-car accident on December 13, 2019.
Born in Hornell on January 5, 1966, he was the son of Dale & Cora (Mills) Thompson.
John grew up in Almond where he attended Alfred-Almond Central School. He resided in Shallotte, NC for about two years where he attended Shallotte High School during his freshman and sophomore years. He returned to Almond where he graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School (class of 1985). He later received his Associate's Degree in Land Surveying from Alfred State College (SUNY Alfred).
For several years he was employed as a land surveyor for Passero Surveying Company of Rochester. More recently, he worked as a surveyor for Ravi Engineering & Surveying of Rochester.
John had been a member of Alfred Station 7th Day Baptist Church. He was a "die hard" Buffalo Bills fan and in his younger years enjoyed hunting. John had a love of music and especially enjoyed playing classic rock and country music REALLY LOUD!!! One of John's favorite pastimes was simply watching vintage TV shows such as Hogan's Heroes, MASH, Star Trek & Bonanza. He also loved watching old western movies, especially John Wayne movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Thompson.
John was married on July 22, 1989 to the former Martha Biehl who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Cora (Josh Ritenburg) Thompson of Dansville, Tamara (Michael) Chaffee of Wellsville and Patricia (Chris) Patterson of Hornell; three sisters, Lisa (Robert) Prisco of Bath, ME, Debbie Thompson of Hornell and Amy (Dan) Mack of Cuba, NY; one brother, George (Michelle) Thompson of Clarksville, TN; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family of John A. Thompson will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Ken Chroniger officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Almond, NY.
John's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Alfred Station 7th Day Baptist Church, PO Box 7777, Alfred Station, NY 14803. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020