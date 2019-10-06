|
WHITESVILLE - Jonathan "Uncle Johnny" Russell Blamire, the sweetest soul passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a wonderful son, father, brother and friend. John was born on June 17, 1959 in Worcester, Mass. to Russell and Regina Blamire.
After graduating from high school in 1977 he joined the US Army and proudly served as an Air Traffic Controller. John completed his military service and settled in Orlando, Florida where he worked as a landscaper. On March 16, 1991 John married Jennifer Vidal, who survives him.
On March 28, 1995 he was blessed with his one and only child, Michelle Elizabeth Blamire, who was his whole life. John retired and relocated to Whitesville in 2012, after serious health concerns, to be with friends and family. He was happy to be home again where he loved the country and the people. On Nov. 22, 2017 John's grandson, Jaxton Eugene Mathews, was born. John love all kinds of music and music trivia, he loved to read, fish and golf. John had a kind gentle heart, made friends easy and was loved by many.
John is survived by his mother, Regina of Whitesville; his wife, Jennifer; a daughter, Michelle; a grandson, Jaxton; his five siblings, Sherre, Craig, Jaimee, Peggie and Mary "Pickles"; along with "his tribe" three nieces, seven nephews, 12 great nieces and seven great nephews who he love spending as much time as possible.
He was predeceased by his father, Russell; a bother, Evan; and his niece, Gina.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Whitesville United Methodist Church with a service to follow at 1 p.m. A lunch will be served in the church following the service. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Independence Emergency Squad.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019