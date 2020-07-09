CANASERAGA - Joseph A. Hubbard, 52, of Main Street, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Noyes Hospital after a long illness.



He was born in North Hornell, on Aug. 2, 1967, the son of the late Carl and Ellen (Hoffman) Hubbard. He was also predeceased by a brother, Mike.



Joe was a 1986 graduate of Canaseraga Central School where he was involved in basketball. After graduation, he was employed as a truck driver for the Gunlocke Company. After that, he worked as a farmhand for Charlie and Kathy Emerson in Almond. He then moved to Indiana and worked on a large crop farm before returning to Canaseraga for good where he entered into a partnership with his father on the family farm. Together they bought Hugh Lacy's cattle business and hauled cattle for several years. Joe's greatest enjoyment in all his jobs was the time spent working with his dad and hauling cattle.



Joe coached Little League for a couple years and was a volunteer member of the Canaseraga Fire and Rescue for several years. He was a past member of the Antique Tractor Pulling Club in Centerville, N.Y. He enjoyed movies, especially westerns, as well as the time he spent drinking coffee with friends at Mastin's Food Market.



Joe is survived by his son, Marcus, whom he loved with all his heart; as well as his brother, Doug, both of Canaseraga.



Before he died, he asked that a huge Thank-You go out to everyone who helped him through his final years, especially Keith Karnes, Brad Gessel, Dana Wood, as well as Steve and Diane Rauber.



There will be no calling hours. A non-alcoholic celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mann's Funeral Home.



It was Joe's wish that any memorial donations be made to Canaseraga Fire and Rescue.

