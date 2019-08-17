|
WELLSVILLE - Judith A. Barlow, 75, of 2507 Ketchner Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday (August 15, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born May 6, 1944 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Grace T. (Witter) Art.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Wellsville High School and attended Olean Business Institute She retired from Jones Memorial Hospital in 2000 and was employed by Jan & Bev's Home Care Inc. for several years, retiring in 2006. Judy loved to cook, bake, spend time with her family, help the elderly, and anyone in need. When Judy wasn't cooking or baking, you could find her watching her favorite TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." She loved her sweet little Pomeranian "Brown Sugar" and was so thankful to Don and Kelly Clemons for that special gift that blessed her life. Our family would like to thank Manor Hills and Jones Memorial Hospital for their sincere care.
She is survived by a son, David (Lynda) Barlow of Knoxville, TN; a daughter, Tracy Barlow of Wellsville; two granddaughters, Hannah and Lauren Barlow; two sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Ketchner of Olean, Mary Kay (Dan) Artlip of Wellsville; and a brother, Robert "Mike" Art of Abilene, Texas; and a special family friend, Nancy Barlow of Wellsville. She was predecased in addition to her parents by a brother, Danny Art.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A graveside service will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Belfast.
Please consider memorial donations to Manor Hills, Jones Memorial Hospital, or the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019