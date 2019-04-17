|
WELLSVILLE - Judy Henry died on April 12, 2019 in Wellsville, N.Y.
She was born in Uniontown, Pa., on April 6, 1935. She was the daughter of Vivian (Ted) Dickerson and Georgia (Jerry) Holyfield Dickerson Tarbox, and the stepdaughter of Lyle Tarbox.
She traveled and lived all over the country, including Alaska, while her husband Marion Downey Henry served in the U.S. Army. Despite moving frequently, she always made it an exciting new adventure for her family. After Marion's retirement, Judy returned to the area and lived in Wellsville, Ulysses, Brookland, and Shinglehouse.
Judy graduated from Ulysses High School (later known as Northern Potter) in 1953. She married Marion on Dec. 31, 1954, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Brookland. He passed on Oct. 25, 1994.
One of Judy's legacies will be passing down knowledge and skills to her family. Whether it was an unparalleled fried chicken recipe, how to sew a dress, caring for animals, or celebrating holidays with cheer and appreciation for traditions, she left her mark. Judy had a talent for molding loved ones into intelligent, respectful ladies and gentlemen.
Judy, known for her spontaneity, had many talents and hobbies. She was an accomplished swimmer, artist, gardener, cook, and seamstress. She loved books - either on tape or in hand - and classic movies. She enjoyed history, trivia (Jeopardy!), listening to Bing Crosby and Mario Lanza, and spending time with family (always made better with tea or butter pecan ice cream).
Judy is survived by her children, Yvonne (Dennis) Johnson of Rochester, Jolene Vallone of Columbia, S.C., Theodore (Ivette) Henry of Shinglehouse; brother, Ted Dickerson of Ulysses; sister, Janice (Dave) Graves of Wellsville; sister-in-law, Ruthie Dickerson of Portville; grandchildren, Ryan (Melody) Johnson, Kyle (Alexandra) Johnson, Yvonne Arnold, Diana (Alex) Arce, Maximino (Hannah) Peiz, and Theodore Henry; and five great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her brother, Donald Dickerson.
As she said to end many visits, "See you later, alligator. After awhile, crocodile."
Donations can be made to the Allegheny County SPCA in her memory.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019