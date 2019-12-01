|
ANGELICA - June W. Foreman, formerly of 131 Center St., died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) after a long illness.
She was born in Sutterlandville, Pa., the daughter of Sylvester Ai. Jr. and Eva Putman Wright. June graduated from Galeton High School in Galeton, Pa., and went on to marry Donald R. Foreman on Nov. 18, 1950 in Falls Church, Virginia. They had three daughters, Ann (Ronald) Noniewicz and Judy (William) Horton, both of Angelica, and Kathryn (Keith) Shafer of Belfast; ten grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly) Smith, Jonathan (Charlene) Smith, Chad (Jennifer) DeRock, Christie (Bobby) Horton Baldwin, Nick (Sarah) Noniewicz, Joseph (Melissa) Shafer, William (BA) (Ashley) Horton II, Asheligh (Andrew) Noniewicz Cline, Torie Horton and Patrick Garrish; 20 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Haeden, Maddox, Abigale, Lindsey, Zachary, Trenton, Jace, Cole, Wrigley, Lillian, Ripken, Lauren, Calvin, Mason, Andrew, Adalynn, Luke, Mila, and Claire.
She was predeceased by her parents; her dear husband, and beloved granddaughter; Amy Shafer Garrish; her brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Christine) Wright, Terry (Karen) Wright, John (Rita) Foreman, Arthur (Elizabeth) Foreman Jr., and Kathryn (Everett) Lawrence.
June was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Angelica, the Order of Eastern Star and The Concerned Citizens of Allegany County. In 1955, when Don and June moved to Angelica, she soon fell in love with this village and always enjoyed the many celebrations and events in town. She and her friends were seen around town so much the three were called the "Grandma Mafia."
For 25 years, June worked for the Allegany County Department of Social Services in many capacities. The last several years, in the Program Integrity Unit and they were called the "Fraud Broads." Her favorite name, however, was "Grandma." Being a kind and gracious lady with such devotion and love, made her a perfect role model to her daughters and grandchildren. Her dedication to her beliefs and causes and the perfection she achieved in her hobbies, housekeeping, cooking, knitting and sewing, and reading made her a great example to them. Her grandchildren adored her and she them.
The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 3, at the Angelica United Methodist church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Stephen Crowell offficating.
Friends wishing may make Memorial Contributions to the Angelica Rescue Squad, the Angelica United Methodist Church or the Angelica Free Library.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019