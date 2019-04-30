|
WELLSVILLE - Katherine R. Greenan, 85, of 2167 Greenan Road passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wellsville Manor Care Center with her loving family at her side.
She was born September 23, 1933 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Reese E. and Doris H. (Farrell) Roberts. On April 7, 1956 in Andover she married Donald J. Greenan, who predeceased her on May 31, 2000.
Kathy, or Ki as her family knew her, was a 1951 graduate of Macedon High School. She was formerly employed as a Comptrometer Operator for IBM, and later worked for O'Donnell's Grocery Store and Fay's Drug Store in Wellsville. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bowling, playing cards, going to the casino, watching the Buffalo Bills, all the activities at the Wellsville Senior Center, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by six children, Katherine (Douglas) McDowell of Wellsville, Nancy (Gary) Link of Wellsville, Donald (Carol Button) Greenan II of Olean, Rose Mary (Daniel) Vossler of Wellsville, Joseph (Meredith Carr) Greenan of Wellsville, Theresa (Harold) Peterson of Virginia Beach, Va.; 15 grandchildren, Heather, Joshua, Zachary, Laura, Brian, Donald III, Donivan, Justin, Kayla, Jamie, Jessica, Joseph, Ashley, Brittney, and Nathen; five great-granddaughters, Trista, Brianna, Emma, Zurie, and Paisley; four siblings, Beverly R. Snyder of Pittsford, Richard D. (Ruth) Roberts of Victor, John F. (Barbara) Roberts of Pensacola, Fla., and Doreen (Daniel) Ganoung of Fredericksburg, Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews, and a special family friend, David Craft of Wellsville.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband by a brother, Reese E. "Jim" Roberts II, and a sister, Mary Jane Young.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Allegany County Office for the Aging/Meals on Wheels, the Activities Department at Wellsville Manor, or the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019