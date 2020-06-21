WELLSVILLE - Kathryn Cretekos, a long-time resident of Wellsville, passed away Thursday, June18, 2020 surrounded by her children after a long and wonderful life. She was 91.
Kitty was born on Sept. 10, 1928 in Milford, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Costakas) Makris of Providence, R.I. She is preceded by her husband, Steven Cretekos.
It was Oct. 3, 1948 that their love story began and grew for 60 years. It was at this time Kitty moved to Wellsville and became an integral part of the greater Wellsville community and the strong Greek community within. Kitty helped her husband make Easter and Christmas candy at the Cretekos Store in Wellsville shortly after moving here; this practice continued from their home for many years after selling the business in 1961. In 1958, she began her career in the TV cable industry, joining the Rigas brothers in building one of the country's first cable systems. Her involvement in the growth of this industry continued for the next 50 years. Having survived seven management changes, Kitty would become the first female Regional Manager covering the Central, Finger Lake and Southern Tier regions of New York. She retired from this position in 2001.
She was an avid golfer and spent her summers with friends on the course at the Wellsville Country Club. She was Ladies Club Champion three times, achieved three holes-in-one, and served on the Board of Directors of the club for thirteen years and as secretary for eight. Golfers paired with her in tournaments recognized her for her exceptionally proficient short game.
As a member of the Hemlock Twig Auxiliary, Kitty participated in numerous Jones Memorial Hospital Country Fairs. She was a former member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and served as President several times. She was also a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Jamestown, N.Y.
Kitty was generous in her love for her family and is survived by three children, Stephanie of Leland, N.C., George (Barbara) of Wellsville, and Peter (Mary) of Poughquag, N.Y. She was YiaYia to her grandchildren, Alexis (Mans) Casteborn of Lund, Sweden, Ellen (Peter) Sulcs of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth(Dan) Widtfeldt of Dallas, Texas. Her great-grandchildren include Axel and Ebba Casteborn and Joanna Widfeldt. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews; a close circle of friends including Kevin Harris and family, her Tuesday and Thursday night friends in Wellsville, and her Cross Creek community in Fort Myers, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kitty was predeceased by her sister Tina, brothers-in-law Jack, James, Constantine "Gus" Cretekos, sister-in-law, Katherine Toporas and her dearest friend, Elizabeth Harris.
Because of the unprecedented times in which we live, there will be a graveside service only on at Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellsville. A celebration of Kitty's life will be announced at a later date. Kitty was not only generous in her love but charitable in her heart and would wish any donations be made locally to support the Hart Comfort House, David A. Howe Public Library or Jones Memorial Hospital. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.