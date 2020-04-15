|
BUFFALO - Keith E. "Bud" Patrick died April 9, 2020 following a short illness in Buffalo General Hospital.
He was born April 12, 1953 in Buffalo, New York. The son of Charles Edward Patrick and Margaret Elizabeth Shanahan. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Ruth Preston on Aug. 23, 1975 in Rome, NY. With his wife he is survived by his son Garrett Michael Patrick of Cheektowaga, NY; two daughters, Leslie Elizabeth (John) Pinzone of Cheektowaga, NY and Shannon Eileen (Harley) Lentola of Lancaster, NY.
His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, Erika Hope Patrick, Reagan Elizabeth Pinzone, Isabella Rae Lentola, Madeline Avery Pinzone, Olivia Grace Patrick and Preston "Bud" David Lentola. He loved to watch and cheer for them as they participated in their various activities.
He is survived by five sisters, Rose Marie (late William) Chapple, Kathleen Margaret (George) Kent, Elaine Marie (late Roland) Phillips, Bernice Ann (Ronald) Kiser, and Patricia Gail (late John) Lohr and one brother, Robert Lee (Debbie) Patrick, along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by brother, Kenneth Charles (the late Anna Mae) Patrick. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Larry G. Hall; his mentor, coach and friend Ray Borden and his best buddy, his Cocker Spaniel, Max.
A graduate of Alfred University with a BS in Business Administration and Accounting, he became a CPA, owning his own public accounting firm in Wellsville, NY. He then served as the CFO of Hi-Tech Ceramics in Alfred, NY. He owned and operated Alfred Cable Systems, a cable TV business in Alfred, NY until his retirement in 2003. He was revered for his honesty, integrity and tireless work ethics.
Keith was a member of the first graduating class of Adirondack Central School, Boonville, NY, in 1971, where as a guard, he led the varsity basketball team to an undefeated season. He loved sports and was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and the Buffalo Bills.
For many years he coached his daughters' softball teams in Wellsville, NY and at Alfred Almond School, and was an assistant coach of the Alfred University softball team. He enjoyed playing basketball on his lunch hour with Alfred University faculty and town members.
An active fundraiser in the communities in which he lived, he was a member of the Lions Club of Wellsville, NY and the B.P.O.E. Elks Club. He was an active supporter of the Alfred-Almond Fireman's Association, the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association. Memorials can be made to either of these three organizations.
Keith was known for his quick wit and humor and his tremendous generosity to others. He will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by all his family and many friends.
Arrangements are made by Urban-Amigone Funeral Home, 3646 Genesee St, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. A private service will be held. For the safety of all of Keith's family and friends, a Celebration of Life service and burial will be held at a future date. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020