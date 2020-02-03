|
WELLSVILLE - Kenneth O. Bellows, 93, of Wellsville, formerly of Scio, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
Born Nov. 28, 1926, in Knoxville, Pa., he was the son of Orren Wells and Luella Mary Clark Bellows. On Nov. 17, 1950, in the Nazarene Lutheran Church, Wilcox, Pa., he married the former Mary Margaret Eaton, who predeceased him on July 21, 2011.
A 1944 graduate of Wellsville Central School, he served honorably with the US Navy as a combat aircrewman during World War II. For a number of years, he was associated with his father's business, Bellows & Son Gunsmiths in Stannards, NY and Wilcox, Pa.
In 1964, he earned a degree in mathematics from St. Bonaventure University. He was employed by Air Preheater in Wellsville for 35 years. In 2001, he began working again as the Manager of Engineering Laboratories at Alfred University. In his employment, he worked as a machinist, tool and die maker, inventor, draftsman, designer, design engineer, field engineer, research and development engineer, design engineering supervisor, and engineering laboratories manager. He was the holder of seven U.S. patents.
In addition to Wellsville and Scio, he resided in Wilcox, Ridgway, Pa., and Jacksonville, Fla. Ken was a member of First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville.
Surviving are five children, Jody Ray (Jenella) Bellows of Alfred, Douglas Wayne (Kathy) Bellows of Wellsville, Danny Arthur (Susan) Bellows of Lancaster, Marie Rene (David) Irving of Altamont, and David Orren (Vicky) Bellows of Hudson Falls; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, Aaron; and three brothers, Paul Bellows, Herbert Bellows, and Richard W. Bellows.
