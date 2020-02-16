|
|
WELLSVILLE – Lasca O. Congelli, 97, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Mrs. Congelli was born on Dec. 31, 1922 in Andover to Allison and Olive (Dickens) Baker. She was a 1940 graduate of Wellsville Central School. During World War II, she enlisted in the United States Woman's Army Corps (WAC) serving from 1944-46. She worked as a secretary for Alfred Agricultural & Technical College in Alfred for 18 years, retiring in 1988. For many of the intervening years, Lasca was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her growing family.
Lasca is survived by five children, Sharon Congelli of Rochester, Robert Congelli and Stephen Congelli, both of Wellsville, Candace Congelli of Fort Mill, S.C. and Julienne (Murray) Roach of Arden, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Timothy (Catherine) George, Nathan Folsom, Seth (Laura) Folsom, Erica (Elliott) Trout, Michelle Robertson, Tracy (Robert) Wilson, Angela (Aaron) Floyd, Lucas (Heather) Koch, Jessica Koch and Emily Roach; 15 great-grandchildren, Aspen George, Evan George, Gabriella George, Lauren Robertson, Andrea Robertson, Ella Wilson, Owen Wilson, Quinn Wilson, Allison Floyd, Ayden Floyd, Anna Floyd, Caelyn Koch, Ethan Koch and Violet Kolthoff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by five brothers, Roger Baker, Max Baker, H. Bruce Baker, Robert Baker and Seth Baker and two sisters, Rosemarie West and Rosamond Baker.
Lasca was a voracious reader. She read three daily newspapers and enjoyed a good mystery novel. Taking a cue from her maiden name, she was quite the baker. Her signature favorites were a Daffodil Cake – lemon with a marble cake and a coconut cake with fluffy white coconut frosting. Her family was never disappointed when she came out with her homemade bread, homemade biscuits or banana cream pie. Speaking of family, her fondest memories were the family reunions which included singing, performances of the Baker Brothers Band and other music instrumental treats.
Lasca was a member of the Andover Presbyterian Church, the Andover Golden Agers and a life member of the Andover American Legion.
Visitation will be held on Thursday (Feb. 20) from 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christian Mattison of the Andover Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Lasca's name may be made to Cancer Services of Allegany County, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 S. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895 or to Andover Free Library, PO Box 745, Andover, NY 14806.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020