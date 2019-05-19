|
ANDOVER - Lawrence D. "Larry" Hurlburt, 87, passed away on Thursday (May 16, 2019) at home following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Hurlburt was born on March 21, 1932 in Harrison Valley, Pa. to Walter and Vera (Pollock) Hurlburt. In 1955, he enlisted in the United Stated Army where he served until 1961. In 1959, Larry met his future wife, Beatrice C. Bush, on a blind date in New Field, Pa. On April 30, 1961 they were married in the Woodhull Baptist Church. She survives. Later that year they moved to Andover.
Larry worked in manufacturing for Alfred Atlas for 26 years until his retirement in 1987. Later he work for Crowley's Dairy in Arkport.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Larry is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Hurlburt of Andover and Walter (Penny) Hurlburt of Belfast; two daughters, Cheryl Barnes (fiancé James Kershner) of Almond and Vera Hurlburt of Olean; two sisters, Delores Baker of Andover and Irena (Robert) Johnson of Wellsville; one sister-in-law, Marietta Hurlburt of Wellsville.
Additional, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Rikki) Hurlburt of Knoxville, Tenn., Amanda (Donny McNeely) Updyke of Bolivar, Amber (J.R.)Tompkins, Aimee McNeil, Logan Barnes and McKenzie (Dusty Anderson) Barnes, all of Almond, Kelsey (Kyle Jimerson) Hurlburt of Wellsville, Alyssa Hurlburt of Belfast, Ian (Susie) Daneheim of Bath, Jacob Hamed of Olean and Joshua Hamed of Cuba; 21 great grandchildren, Kadin, Freddie, Alana, Alley, Dugan, Alexis, Alivia, Bentley, Casyn, Jaxson, Meteo, Cyrus, Arabella, Owens, Wendy, Jenson, Jackson, Julienne, Trenton, Landyn and Grace with one on the way; his beloved dog, Butterscotch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by four brothers, Edward (Marguerite) Hurlburt, Harold (Marie) Hurlburt, Lloyd Hurlburt and Walter James Hurlburt; one sister, Bernice Pendelton; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Hurlburt and Jordan Whitsell.
Larry was quite the jokester. He kept everyone laughing with his funny faces and the wiggling of his big ears. He was the life of the party at the family get-togethers.
Larry enjoyed going on camping trips with his wife and family. Some of the favorite places were Frenchmen's Creek, Canada and Kanacadea Park. He liked taking his family to visit his brother Ed in Mississippi. He loved hunting, BINGO, playing cards and doing the Monday night music at Wellsville VFW. Additionally, he was a member of the Andover Golden Agers for over 10 years.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christian Mattison of the Andover Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place at Hillside Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813 or to Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from May 19 to May 21, 2019