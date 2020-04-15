|
|
WELLSVILLE - Leo W. Eaton, 91, of 3253 First Street passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born November 21, 1928 in Coudersport, PA, the son of the late Elwyn Avery and Zelma (Kuhn) Eaton. On March 25, 1949 in Wellsville, he married Joyce Mae Buckhout who predeceased him on November 10, 2016.
All his working life Leo was employed at C. E. Air Preheater Company, beginning in 1948 and retiring in 1991. He was a member McEwen Hose Company #4. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law, who dedicated his life to his family and God's creatures. He enjoyed traveling with his wife across the United States, camping, and watching wildlife.
He is survived by three daughters, Karen (Chris) Remick of Palmer, AK, Kathy (Howard) Warren of Purcell, OK, and Laura (Dennis) Skluzacek of Palmer, AK, a son, James (June) Eaton of Wellsville, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Betty (Robert) Carroll, and Marjorie Guido, a sister-in-law, Audrey Eaton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents and wife, by three brothers, Elwyn, Clifton, and Richard Eaton, and three sisters, Pearl Baldwin, Gertrude Dunham, and Genevieve Stuckey.
At Leo's request, there will be no public service. Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, or the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Rescue Squad. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020