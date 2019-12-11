Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Leona S. Scott


1928 - 2019
Leona S. Scott Obituary
BELMONT - Leona S. Scott, age 91, formerly of State Route 19 South passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 1, 1928 in West Union to Walter E. Kelly and Susan Jane Cornell. On May 28, 1955 in Belvidere, she married George E. Scott who predeceased her on August 14, 1988.

Leona was raised in Whitesville and spent most of her life in the Belmont area. She had worked for the Belvidere Restaurant, Weinhauer's Restaurant in Scio and last she worked for the Belmont Hotel as a waitress, a cook and a bartender. She was longtime member of the Herbert DeLong American Legion Post #808 Auxiliary of Belmont. Leona was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family.

Leona is survived by her two daughters, Georgia Watson and Jane Hurd, both of Belmont; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Leslie, Brent, Tracy, Alisha, Richard and Rhonda; several great grand children and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Leona was also predeceased by her parents, a daughter, Janet L. Whitney, two grandchildren, Amanda and Brian, three sisters and five brothers.

There will be no prior visitation and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Cemetery. Memorial in her name may be made to the Hebert DeLong American Legion Post #808 of Belmont. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019
