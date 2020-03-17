|
|
WELLSVILLE - Lester V. Cline, 87, of 1974 Hallsport Road, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 8, 1933 in Wellsville, the son of the late Floyd W. and Florence (Latten) Cline. On August 2, 1952, in Wellsville he married the former Lola Allen who predeceased him on December 9, 2019.
Lester was employed by M &W Tire Company of Wellsville and Sullivan & Murray Inc. of Olean. He established Cline Retreading Company, Inc. of Wellsville in 1983. He enjoyed hunting, local dirt track racing, turkey shoots, tinkering, and spending time with family.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Cline and Kenneth (Teresa) Cline, a daughter, Debra (Guy) Jackson, all of Wellsville, 11 grandchildren, Tabitha (Mark) Jachlewski, Rachel (John) Wells, Nathanael (Erinnae) Cline, Deborah Cline, Timothy (Amy) Cline, Megan (Michael) Fanelli, Jerad Cline, Andrew (Ashleigh) Cline, Carissa Jackson, and Jennifer (Justin) Henry, 10 great grandchildren, Atley, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Brenda, Luca, Wrigley, Ripken, Logan, Braedyn, and Colin, a brother Milford Cline; a sister, Ruth Carney, a sister-in-law, Eleanor Harrison, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Lyle and Wayne Cline, three sisters, Marion Cline, Mildred Lucas, and Genevieve Vaughn; and a great grandson, Salvatore Fanelli, and a brother-in-law, Harry Carney.
At Lester's request, there will be no visitation or service. Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020