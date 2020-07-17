WHITESVILLE - Lewis C. McGraw, 82, of Whitesville, NY, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Born July 17, 1937, in Whitesville, he was the son of Clair and Freda Dean McGraw. On March 18, 1961, in Scio, he married the former Carol L. Williams, who survives.
A graduate of Whitesville Central School, he was employed by Eastman Kodak in Rochester. Lewis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitesville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, board games, cards, and loved to sing.
Surviving besides his wife, Carol, are three children, Brian E. McGraw of Whitesville, Melanie Stam of Hamburg, and Melinda (Ronald) Knox of Andover; two grandchildren, Jason Stam and Jessica (Steven) Masocco; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Duane McGraw of Whitesville.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon, with Funeral Services following at noon. CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines apply. Pastor Kim Smith will officiate.
Burial will be Whitesville Rural Cemetery.
