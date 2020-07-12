ANGELICA - Lillian A. (Donovan) Ellsessor, 84, of High Street, passed away peacefully on Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hartsville, N.Y. on March 6, 1936, the daughter of Daniel and Mary Anne (Hartman) Donovan. Lillian was retired from Allegany County where she worked as a secretary for the Worker's Compensation Department. On June 4, 2005, she married John H. Ellsessor, who survives.
She also survived by her two daughters, Hollie Riehle of Allegany, Kim (Mark) Kline of Oregon; her son, Al Hyde III of New Jersey; special family friend, Larry Collins; her sisters, Mary (Floyd) of East Aurora, Patricia of Hamburg, Janice (Jerry) of Florida, Sandy of Florida, Nancy (Bill) of Indiana; her brothers, Michael (Mary Ann) of Florida, Jerry of New Mexico, Dennis (Karen) of Florida, Edward (Chery) of East Aurora; step-children, Shayne (Michelle) Ellsessor, Brett (Heidi) Ellsessor, and Jennifer (Rick) Hunt; many very loved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Lillian was predeceased by her parents; her son, Todd Hyde; step-son, Aaron Ellsessor; and siblings, Danny, Kenneth, John, Robert, Gladys, and Catherine.
Lillian will be remembered as: Wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, friend. Witty, out-spoken, full of sass and grit, and loving. Above all loving. Loving of her family. Loving of those close to her. Loving of the Bills (even when they were hard to love), the Yankees, MMA, and NASCAR ...faithful fan. Fan of good food at good restaurants, an occasional trip to the Casino, and chocolate. All of these things describe what she enjoyed, and who she was. There is so much more. She spent many years helping to operate a dairy farm; and later a business, while raising four children and working full-time. She was always taking new courses to improve her skills and learn more. She was committed to moving forward, and later became committed to her faith; attending the First Baptist Church in Angelica with her husband, John. Her family meant everything to her, and she leaves us now to join her son in heaven.
The family will be present to receive friends on Monday (July 13, 2020) from 5-7 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. (A capacity limit will need to be followed). A private service will be held with Pastor David Ford officiating. Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered to the Angelica Rescue Squad, PO Box 154, Angelica NY 14709; or the Angelica Baptist Church, 10 Park Circle, Angelica, NY 14709.