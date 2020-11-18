WELLSVILLE - Lillian F. Schrader, 94, of Wellsville, NY, formerly of Whitesville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born Dec. 1, 1925, in Whitesville, she was the daughter of Ernest and Edna Redner Flamini. On July 14, 1944, in Whitesville, she married Glen M. Schrader, who predeceased her on July 8, 1992.
A graduate of Whitesville Central School, she was employed as a cook by Aces at Alfred State College. Lillian was a parishioner of St. John of the Cross Church in Whitesville, then at Immaculate Conception Church, Wellsville.
Surviving are: five children, Susan (Harvey) Stebbins of Wellsville, Glenda VanTreese of Manchester, Colleen (Rocky) Matchaletti of Whitesville, Felicia (Randy) Smith of Whitesville, and Timothy (Terri) Schrader of Randolph; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Randy Schrader; a brother, Victor Flamini; and a sister, Louise McCullough.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Wellsville. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Lillian's life will be held on a later date.
Memorials may be made to Allegany County Office for the Aging, 6085 SR 19N, Belmont, NY 14813 or HomeCare & Hospice, 194 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
