Louis C. "Louie" Smith, Sr., 89, of Town of Willing, Wellsville, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville.
Born June 10, 1931, in Willing, he was the son of David and Edna Bassett Smith. He was married to the former Myrtle L. Brandes, who predeceased him on Oct. 12, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Willing, Louie was employed as a crane operator by Air Preheater for 39 years. Among his many accomplishments was obtaining his small plane solo license. A self-taught musician, he played the guitar and fiddle in various country bands over a span of 50 years. In later years, his music of choice was bluegrass. He faithfully participated in the "Old Timers" gatherings of musicians at various places, the Vets Club being the last. He was an avid John Deere owner and enthusiast.
Louie was a friend to many and had a story or joke for everyone. He loved Myrtle's home cooking and cherished time with his family.
Surviving are: four children, Gloria Buell of Wellsville, Louis (Marj) Smith, Jr. of Scio, Dale (Barb) Smith of Mechanicsville, VA, and Michael (Laurie) Smith of Wellsville; seven grandchildren, AnnMarie (Michael) Hennessy of Wellsville, Melanie (Michael) Culver of West Virginia, Jason Smith of Belmont, Ryan Smith stationed with the US Air Force in North Carolina, Julia Smith stationed with the US Air Force in Colorado, Jacob Smith of Virginia, and Emily Smith of Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Dominik (Virginia) Culver, Eric Culver, and Nickolas Culver, all of West Virginia, Brenna Hennessy of Rochester, and Colleen Hennessy of Wellsville; four sisters, Ruth Bell of Groton, Florence Buckley of Wellsville, June (Albert) Shannon of Elmira, and Phyllis (James) Keeley of Auburn; three brothers, Kenneth Smith of Andover, Eldyn (Mary) Smith of Willing, and David (JoAnn) Smith, Jr. of Afton, TN; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, Myrtle, he was predeceased by three siblings, Leon Smith, Marian Smith, and Doris Hill.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Hallsport Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
