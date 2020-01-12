|
|
Lynn L. Manning, 63, of Belmont NY passed away January 8, 2020 with her family by her side at Roswell Park Cancer Institute following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born August 17, 1956, in Hornell NY, the daughter of the late Clifford and Marie (Coleman) Winterhalter. On May 23, 1978, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., she married Robert R. Manning who predeceased her.
Lynn was a 1974 graduate from Belmont Central School. She worked for a number of places including Allegany County Planning Department, Allegany County Department of Social Services, Allegany County BOCES, Angelica Central and later Genesee Valley Central Schools retiring from her position of District Treasurer in 2014 after 30 years of service.
Lynn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 51 years. She was a past president of the Legion Auxiliary Post 808, and past secretary and finance officer for Post 702, a member of the Belmont Fire Department Auxiliary, and a member of the NYS Association of School Business Officials. She enjoyed reading, bowling, riding motorcycles, camping, and traveling with her family and friends for many years.
Lynn is survived by her daughter Erin Graham and her husband Chris of Belmont, N.Y.; step-son James and his wife Julie Manning of Blandon, P.A. and step-daughter Kari Manning (Dan Gambino) of Frederick, M.D.; six grandchildren, Gracyn and Hadleigh Graham, Jami (Chad) Stauffer, Ryan Manning, Riley (Chance) Sullivan, Madison Zenoski; two great-grandchildren J.D. and Carter Stauffer; one sister, Sue Underwood and her husband Tom of Corfu, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert Manning, and nephew Jordan Underwood.
Please join the family for a celebration of her life on Friday, January 17, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street in Wellsville NY. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Allegany County Cancer Services 100 South Highland Avenue, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020