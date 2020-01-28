|
SCIO, N.Y. - Lynn W. Graham, 104, of Scio, N.Y., died Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.
Born March 7, 1915, in Angelica, he was the son of Frederick and Alma Cline Graham. On Nov. 13, 1941, in Lockport, he married the former Geraldine Breadon, who predeceased him on May 26, 2009.
A World War II Veteran, he served honorably with the US Army in the 14th Armored Division in the European theatre. He was employed as a tool and die maker by Dresser-Rand in Wellsville. Lynn was a member of the former American Legion Post in Scio and was honored with a life membership in Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702, Wellsville on his hundredth birthday, March 7, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynda (William) Rogers of Punta Gorda, Fla.; a granddaughter, Christine (Matthew) Raetsch of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by three siblings, Everett Graham, Alva Graham, and Genevieve Weinhauer.
A graveside service will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio on a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Scio Memorial Library, 3980 State Route 19, Scio, N.Y. 14480; or SPCA serving Allegany County, P. O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
