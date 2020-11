Or Copy this URL to Share

WELLSVILLE/HORNELL - Marilyn "Molly" Brokaw, 71, formerly of Hornell, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at Highland Nursing Home. She will be laid to rest at Howard Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m. with her parents. A complete obituary will be in The Sunday's Spectator. Funeral arrangements are with the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store