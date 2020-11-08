BELFAST - Marilyn J. Miller, 86, formerly of South Main Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Absolut Nursing Home in Houghton.
She was born in Richburg, NY on Jan. 27, 1934, the daughter of William Vincent and Ruby (Sortore) Middaugh, graduating from Belmont Central School. Marilyn was retired from Verizon as an operator, starting that job in Belfast, and ending in Williamsville. She really never did "retire," she went on to work for the Allegany ARC, Meals on Wheels, and was a Health Aide for Venture Forth. Marilyn was a hardworking, help ANYBODY kind of person, her love for family was enormous, and her grandkids were top priority.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harrison Miller and husband, Harold Miller; her son, Ross Miller; six brothers, Vincent, Richard, Ralph, Maurice, Roger and Fred Middaugh; and her sister, Marge Elliott.
She is survived by two sons, Randy (Christine Petrie) Miller of Belfast, Craig (Penny) Miller of Angelica; three daughters, Connie (Eugene) Schuld of Belfast, Linda Miller of Atlanta, Ga., Stacy (Michael) Finnigan of Beverly Hills, Fla.; two brothers, Doug (Carol) Middaugh of Scio, Don (Norma) Middaugh of Friendship; two sisters, Joyce Clark of Angelica, Onalee (Daryl) Scharf of Belfast; her grandchildren, Collin, Jason, Derek, Drew, Cody, McKenzie, Joshua, Meghan, Taylor, Sondra, Brett, Alexis, and Evan; several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will be present to receive family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home 101 West Ave. in Angelica. Please be advised that social distancing, masks, and capacity limit will be mandatory. A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Stephen Crowell and burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Belfast.
Memorial contributions can be considered to the Alzheimer's Association
, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.