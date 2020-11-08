1/1
Marilyn J. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELFAST - Marilyn J. Miller, 86, formerly of South Main Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Absolut Nursing Home in Houghton.

She was born in Richburg, NY on Jan. 27, 1934, the daughter of William Vincent and Ruby (Sortore) Middaugh, graduating from Belmont Central School. Marilyn was retired from Verizon as an operator, starting that job in Belfast, and ending in Williamsville. She really never did "retire," she went on to work for the Allegany ARC, Meals on Wheels, and was a Health Aide for Venture Forth. Marilyn was a hardworking, help ANYBODY kind of person, her love for family was enormous, and her grandkids were top priority.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harrison Miller and husband, Harold Miller; her son, Ross Miller; six brothers, Vincent, Richard, Ralph, Maurice, Roger and Fred Middaugh; and her sister, Marge Elliott.

She is survived by two sons, Randy (Christine Petrie) Miller of Belfast, Craig (Penny) Miller of Angelica; three daughters, Connie (Eugene) Schuld of Belfast, Linda Miller of Atlanta, Ga., Stacy (Michael) Finnigan of Beverly Hills, Fla.; two brothers, Doug (Carol) Middaugh of Scio, Don (Norma) Middaugh of Friendship; two sisters, Joyce Clark of Angelica, Onalee (Daryl) Scharf of Belfast; her grandchildren, Collin, Jason, Derek, Drew, Cody, McKenzie, Joshua, Meghan, Taylor, Sondra, Brett, Alexis, and Evan; several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will be present to receive family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home 101 West Ave. in Angelica. Please be advised that social distancing, masks, and capacity limit will be mandatory. A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Stephen Crowell and burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Belfast.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Memorial contributions can be considered to the Alzheimer's Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved