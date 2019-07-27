|
|
GENESEE, Pa. - Marion Bricker, 100, passed away on December 13, 2017.
She was a longtime resident of Genesee, where she maintained a farm with her daughter Elizabeth Anne. For the last 45 years they also had a dual residence in Northridge, California.
Marion was predeceased by her husband, William; her son, John William; her daughter, Elizabeth Anne; and brothers, August "Gus" and Angelo. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Basile, and eight nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the 9 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Genesee. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney, Pa. Please consider memorial donations to the Sacred Heart Church in Genesee. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from July 27 to July 28, 2019