Marjorie L. Finn


1927 - 2020
Marjorie L. Finn Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Marjorie L. Finn, 92, formerly of 147 South Broad Street, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Wellsville Manor Care Center.

She was born July 28, 1927 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Leo V. and Lillian (Trahey) Ludden. On September 30, 1950, she married Leo E. Finn who predeceased her on February 7, 1991.

Marjorie graduated from the Immaculate Conception School, St. Elizabeth's Academy in Allegany and from the Bryant & Stratton Institute in Buffalo. She was previously employed by Sinclair Refinery, Ludden Realty, and Ludden's Shoe Store all in Wellsville.

Marjorie was a Past President of the Alter & Rosary Society, taught religious education at the Immaculate Conception School, volunteered in the school cafeteria and the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a talented seamstress and a member of the School House Quilters. She enjoyed baking and taking care of her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Theresa (Dan) Kunis of Fort Collins, CO and Barbara (Roger) Ramsey of Wellsville; a son, Timothy Finn of Portland, OR; three sisters, Reginia McGinnis of Rochester, Lois Sullivan of Stokesdale, NC, and Ann (Terry) Margeson of Wellsville; three grandchildren, Gena (Austin) Bailey, Caitie (Joe) Whalen, and Wiley Finn; a great granddaughter, Rosemary Whalen; a daughter-in-law, Maggie Finn of Wellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Brian Finn; a brother, Donald Ludden; a sister, Helen Andrews; three nieces, Jeri Thurston, Bridget Drum, and Kathy Graziano; and a nephew, Joseph Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception School. To leave online condolences, please visit http://embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020
