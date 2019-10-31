Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie R. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie R. Anderson Obituary
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Marjorie R. Anderson, 89, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.

She was born July 2, 1930 in Portville the daughter of the late Clifford and Florence (Wilbur) Hewitt. On June 3, 1950 in Friendship she married Joseph R. Anderson, who predeceased her on June 11, 2012.

Marjorie was raised in Portville and Friendship, graduating in 1948 from Friendship Central School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, and baking. Her pies and cakes were loved by her whole family. Her happiest times were taking care of her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and for many years at the Jones Memorial Hospital Snack Bar and Information Desk.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise (John) Richardson of State College, Pa., and Nancy (Jerome) Hart of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Traci Richardson, Brian (Kim Rice) Richardson, Jerome Hart II, and Elizabeth Hart; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Embser, Evan Anderson Embser, and Zoe McKenna Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Anderson Driscoll, and Roxanne Hewitt; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in addition to her husband, by four brothers, Doug, Bud, James, and Wendell "Ike" Hewitt.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m., following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House or the Immaculate Conception School.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -